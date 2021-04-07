Police have arrested a Newmarket man who was wanted in connection with breaching a licence and on recall to prison.

Armed officers detained Phillip George Emery in the town today, following an appeal to help trace him.

The 44-year-old was handed a three year sentence last year after pointing what appeared to be a handgun at police officers.

Phillip Emery

Earlier today, police launched an appeal to find him, and a short time ago, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said he had been arrested.

In a post on Twitter, they said Bury St Edmunds Armed Response Vehicle assisted Mildenhall Police with the arrest of Emery today in Newmarket.

They added: "He is currently in police custody and will be returned to the prison system in due course."

In March last year Emery, then of Fordham Road, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Cambridge Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and a burglary and a theft that were committed in Suffolk.

He was sentenced after admitting his part of a stand off with police officers the year before.

During a police raid at a property in Fordham Road he refused to get off the roof, and pointed what looked like a black handgun at police officers.

And in 2017 Emery was convicted of blackmail, affray, criminal damage and two counts of theft.

