Police are still searching for a Newmarket man wanted on recall to prison almost one year on from his disappearance.

Philip Emery, who was 45 when he went missing, was last seen on March 18, 2022.

He has not been seen since.

Philip Emery, 45, from Newmarket, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said last year he could have travelled to Bury St Edmunds, Thetford or Cambridge.

Philip is described as white, about five feet four inches in height, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Mildenhall Police, quoting crime number 37/71564/21.