A warning has been issued over Nottingham knockers targeting homes in Newmarket.

Suffolk Trading Standards has received reports of people posing as duster sellers, often claiming to have been in prison or as part of a youth offender scheme, going door to door in the town.

There were also reports of individuals knocking on doors asking for cash.

Nottingham knockers have been targeting homes in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

Those knocking on doors would try to sell residents everyday items for large amounts of cash.

A spokesperson for the authority urged residents not to buy things at the doorstep as similar groups operate up and down the country.

Those on youth offender schemes should have pedlar’s certificates, which are issued by police.

Suspicious activity should be reported to Suffolk Trading Standards by dialling 0808 223 1133.