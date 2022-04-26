Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning to Newmarket residents following reports of a potential rogue trader fish seller.

Residents have been told the sellers have been operating in the St Philips Road (CB8 0ES) area.

The fish sellers are knocking on doors appear to be trying to sell cod, haddock and salmon to homeowners.

St Philips Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

Suffolk Trading Standards and Suffolk Police have advised consumers not to buy such products from their doorstep.

A Trading Standards spokesperson said: "Fish is often mis-described, mislabelled/unlabelled, overpriced & sometimes underweight. Transit-style van used, which may not be refrigerated."