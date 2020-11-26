An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Newmarket town councillor after he failed to attend court for the second time.

Monza Ali, of Park Lane, was told to attend Suffolk Magistrates' Court where he was set to face two driving charges on Tuesday, but he failed to turn up.

The 40 year old is accused of driving his Mercedes bearing a private numberplate in Cardigan Street while disqualified, with another charge of driving without insurance. He had been expected to contest both charges.

Monza Ali, of Park Lane, was told to attend Suffolk Magistrates' Court where he was set to face two driving charges on Tuesday, but he failed to turn up. Picture by Mark Westley.

It is the second hearing Ali has missed, with judges at the Ipswich-based court adjourning a previous hearing last month.

Magistrate Dr Karen Hester issued a warrant for his arrest without bail.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket