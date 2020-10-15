Warrant issued for man accused of Christmas shoplifting spree in Newmarket
Police are hunting for a man who is accused of stealing more than £200 worth of champagne from a Newmarket petrol station over Christmas after he failed to turn up to court.
Homeless Gareth Collin-Arbon is accused of a shoplifting spree over the festive season and was expected to attend Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich , to answer four charges of theft.
On December 19 last year the 35 year old is accused of taking three bottles of champagne worth £88.50 from the BP Garage in Bury Road.
He is accused of going back days later on Christmas Eve, when he allegedly took four more bottles of champagne worth £114.
On Christmas Day, the charges claimed, he took two more bottles of champagne worth £57.25.
And on December 28 he is accused of going back to the petrol station for a fifth time, and is accused of taking five packs of steak worth £30.
Collin-Arbon is also accused of breaking a community protection notice in January of this year by begging in Newmarket.
After he failed to attend court on Wednesday magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
The man is believed to live in the Newmarket area, but has no fixed abode.
