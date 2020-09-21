A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of a string of assaults in Newmarket after he failed to turn up to court.

Andrew Connors, 19, was expected to attend Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he was to face charges of shoplifting, assaults, threatening people and damaging property in August last year.

The man, of Pulmer Water Caravan Site in Codicote, Hertfordshire, is accused assaulting 10 different people on August 19 2019.

A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of a string of assaults after he failed to turn up to court. Picture by Mark Westley.

The teenager is also charged with stealing three bottles of Robinson's fruit juice worth £8.37 from the M&S in Bury Road worth £8.37, and another charge of stealing seven bottles of the squash worth £19.53 from the store on the same day.

It is alleged he damaged property, and used threatening words and behaviour to the people he is accused of assaulting.

Connors failed to attend the courthouse, and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest during the short hearing.

He is jointly charged of the offences with Johnny Cassidy, 19, of Wymondham. When Cassidy appeared before magistrates he did not submit a plea, and has been released on unconditional bail.

He has been ordered to appear and will appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

