Part of The Guineas shopping centre in Newmarket was cordoned off today as police and ambulance crews attended a medical emergency at the BLD Restaurant.

Screens went up in the front windows of the popular town centre eaterie as paramedics attended while police manned the cordon.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on The Severals in Fordham Road.

Ross McKittrick, Guineas centre manager, would not make any comment other than to confirm it had been a medical emergency.

Police were called to the shopping centre by the ambulance service at 9.41am.

Police and ambulance vehicles at The Guineas shopping centre in Newmarket today. Picture: Alison Hayes

A Suffolk Police spokesman said it was a medical issue.