A community heritage project in Newmarket, inspired by the memoir of a Jewish refugee who sought sanctuary at the town’s Palace House during the Second World War, can now be seen on film.

A one-off concert, which took place at Palace House stables’ Rothschild Yard, now part of the National Horseracing Museum, was the climax of the project called We Have To Move on.

The performance took place in July and included violinists from Year 4 at Newmarket’s Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy, together with members of the West Suffolk Youth Orchestra, the Britten Sinfonia and dancers from Abbeygate Sixth Form College and DanceEast.

Pupils from Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy, who performed at the concert

As war loomed, Anthony de Rothschild, the wealthy Jewish owner of Palace House offered his family residence and stables at Palace House as emergency accommodation for Jewish refugees. Several of them, including Fritz Ball, were talented musicians and his cello plays a central role throughout his memoir, which was why those behind the project felt it was appropriate to tell his story partly through music.

A copy of his memoir was deposited with Suffolk Archives by his granddaughter, Sandra Ball, who now lives in The Netherlands. And the Journal, too, played a part in telling the story of the Jewish refugees.

In January, 1940, a report in the newspaper told of a musical concert they gave in All Saints’ hall, which reflected how they were taking their place in the community.

Jewish refugee Fritz Ball and his wife Eva

“Among the refugees are some musicians of high repute on the Continent,” it read, referring to Dr Ball (Fritz) as the ‘finest cellist heard in Newmarket for many a day’.

And earlier this year, SuffolkNews' sister title the Newmarket Journal was contacted by a member of the public who had seen a report about the project and realised that some photographs she had inherited from her father were of the Palace House Stables refugees.

The newspaper put her in touch with the Suffolk Archive and as a result it was able to put faces to some of the names it had been researching for nearly two years.

The photographs were taken in June 1941 by William Barton, who lived in Burwell, and was married to a Jewish refugee, Friedel Fanger.