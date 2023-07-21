Members of the cast of the popular television soap Hollyoaks will be Newmarket at the weekend.

On Sunday, series favourites including Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson), Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox), Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams), Jimmy McKenna (Jack Osborne) and Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), will be lining up for a celebrity football match against a Newmarket Select team which includes local racing and stud staff, Justin Wigg, Christopher Conway, Evan Loades and Myles Harris.

Gates at the Cricketfield Road ground will open at 10am and the match is due to kick off at noon.

On Saturday, the soap stars will be attending a celebrity football party night at The Ark nightclub in Newmarket High Street.

Both events are being organised by Bury St Edmunds-based businessman Howard Jones, formerly commercial manager with Newmarket Town FC who also ran the Racing Newmarket charity team.

He is hoping the event will raise funds for the Alder Hey children’s hospital and the Newmarket Ladies football team.

Tickets for the celebrity football are £10 for adults and £5 for children.