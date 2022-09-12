A town’s service to mark a historic moment with the proclamation of King Charles III saw many attend.

The people of Newmarket came together yesterday for a service of solidarity, one of many across the country that saw Charles III declared King.

The service saw different authorities take to the stage including Dr Kristen Rausing, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Newmarket Mayor Cllr Philippa Winter, Rev Robert Otule of All Saints’ Church, Rev Jeremy Lind of St Mary’s Church and Cllr John Borda of Newmarket Town Council.

Introducing the service, Dr Rausing said: “I would like, in my capacity as His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, to say a few words about the unique institution that is our monarchy.

“First and foremost, it is just that. It is ours, yours and mine.

“As our beloved late Queen showed us through her lifetime of service, the sovereign in whom we vest all the powers and ancient rights of the crown, is in return committed to serving each and every one of us.”

Many have laid flowers at the statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Newmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

Newmarket Mayor, Cllr Philla Winter, said: “Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.

“But the basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries that the crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.”

After the formal proclamation was read, the crowd responded with two unified chants of ‘God Save The King.’

Two prayers read by Rev Robert Outle and Rev Jeremy Lind followed and this was then preceded by a short prayer from Cllr John Borda.

King Charles III has been proclaimed across the country. Picture: Roger Arbon

He said: “We pray for the people of Newmarket and surrounds, many of them knew her majesty through her love of horse racing.

“May they take comfort from her example of selfless service.”

The proclamation concluded with a performance of the national anthem.