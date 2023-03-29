A burst water main that caused flooding on a Newmarket road and left some without water has been repaired.

Anglian Water were alerted to the burst, which flooded George Lambton Anvenue and left residents of the street and surrounding area without running water, yesterday.

The road was flooded all day and engineers were sent to repair the pipe.

George Lambton Avenue yesterday. Picture: Paul Maddocks (63265817)

Today, the water has receeded and a statement realeased on the Anglian Water website at 4am said the burst water main has been fixed.

They advised residents to run their taps for a few minutes if the newly-restored water appears cloudy and asked anyone who still has no water or has low water pressure to call them on 03457 145145.