Newmarket’s newest store opened its doors for business on Friday offering a tasty welcome to customers.

Frozen ready meal brand COOK’s new shop is in Exeter Road and is the company’s third in Suffolk joining branches in St Johns Street, in Bury St Edmunds, and the Thoroughfare, in Woodbridge.

Founded in 1997, COOK is an independent, family-owned company making and selling handmade, frozen meals and puddings.

All its meals are all made using fresh ingredients sourced from farmers and suppliers who share COOK’s approach to quality, sustainability, and animal welfare. The meals are flash frozen in their kitchens in Kent and Somerset and then transported nationwide.

Area leader Matt Bourne who was at Friday’s opening said: “I’m very excited to have opened a new shop in Newmarket. I have been lucky enough to have been part of COOK for many years, as part of the retail team, whilst also being a franchisee with my first shop opening in COOK Harpenden back in January 2011.

“We are delighted to be here in Newmarket and the staff team are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new store.”

Shop manager is Sharon Cullum who explained Cook works hard to be an active part of the communities where it has shops offering 30 per cent off food for community gatherings of 20 or more people and discounts for new parents for 12 months.

Tyler Halliday, COOK’s community impact manager said: “All our food is handmade by our chefs just like you would make at home using the best ingredients.

“Over the years we have set out to be a better company. One that cares about doing what is right for people and the planet. It’s why we run carbon neutral kitchens and support people into work after prison, homelessness or mental health challenges through our RAW Talent scheme.

“In 2013 we became one of the UK’s first B Corps, independently certified as using our business as a force for good.”

Natalie Robinson, manager of Newmarket BID, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome COOK to Newmarket.

“Their commitment to quality and community values aligns perfectly with the spirit of our town, and we’re confident they’ll become a much-loved part of our high street.”