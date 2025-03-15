Pupils and staff at a Newmarket primary school shine, according to government inspectors.

Laureate Community Academy in Exning Road, which is part of the Unity Schools’ Partnership, was inspected by Ofsted in January and has maintained its ‘good’ rating in all categories according to its two inspectors, Oriana Dalton and Laura Hewer.

Their report said the academy’s 248 pupils were proud of their school and attended every day because they did not want to miss their peers or new learning.

Staff and pupils at Laureate Community Academy in Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

“Everyone understands what it means to belong and be a member of the school community,” said Ms Dalton. She said pupils enjoyed learning an ambitious curriculum and lived up to the high expectations of staff, with most achieving well.

“Pupils behave well,” she said. “They are confident that, when problems arise, there is always an adult they can speak to.

“Pupils understand the importance of physical and mental health and how to stay safe and older pupils know why it is important to use their tablets and other devices responsibly. They care about each other and treat each other with respect.”

Reading was said to be at the heart of the school’s curriculum with staff choosing the books the pupils would encounter as they progressed through the school.

“By the time pupils leave school they have read a wide range of classic and modern literature,” said Ms Dalton. “Pupils who fall behind with reading have targeted support. This helps them catch up quickly.”

She said the school’s newly-developed outdoor area provided spaces to read and share stories as well as for climbing and exploring nature.

She also highlighted pupils’ personal development as one of the school’s strengths and said a wide range of trips and visits were organised to enhance the curriculum, with pupils making the decision about the clubs on offer at the school.

Welcoming the report, co-headteachers David Perkins and Cath Dalton said: “We are delighted with the report and are very proud of the whole school community who have put so much effort into this achievement.

“We are pleased that our focus on mental health and wellbeing has been identified, with pupils’ personal development being highlighted as a strength.

“It’s great that Ofsted recognised how inclusive and respectful our children are and that compassion and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do.”