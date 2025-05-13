The co-owner of an award-winning family-run butchers has reflected on their journey and success after celebrating 20 years of business.

TFM Butchers (Thompsons Farm Meat) marked the special milestone on May 4 with a celebratory event at Fenrose Farm, in Isleham, near Newmarket and Mildenhall, with only family, friends, and customers invited.

The Thompson family started selling their own beef, pork and bacon from a shed on the farm in April 2005.

An old picture of the Thompson family featuring - John Thompson, Margaret Thompson, Steven Thompson, Roseanna Thompson and Anna Johnson. Pictures: Roseanna Thompson

Fast forward two decades and co-owner of the business, Roseanna Thompson, 57, has acknowledged just how far they’ve come.

“Celebrating 20 years of business for me was quite emotional to be honest, looking back on the still vivid memories of our discussions about our new venture all that time ago,” she said.

“We had to diversify to keep our family farm going which we have achieved and more. It was a huge learning curve for all of us in the beginning as the farm needed to change and so did we.

The Thompson family started selling their own beef, pork and bacon from a shed on Fenrose Farm in April 2005

“We all have our own unique qualities that work and it took probably about 10 years to really get established and grow to where we are now.

“It might not be a large farm shop but our aim was to always only sell our own produce, which we do and is our unique selling point.

“I don’t think we really thought about how successful we have been until the recent celebration. We just keep farming, which is our passion, and we keep promoting and flying the flag for the Great British Farming Industry.”

In 2022, TFM Butchers received two stars at the Great Taste Awards for their Isleham Blue Pork

Other partners of the business include Roseanna’s husband, Steven, 57, Steven’s mum, Margaret, 79, and daughter, Anna Johnson, 28.

Steven’s dad, John, who was integral in starting TFM Butchers, died five years ago.

They also employ full-time butchers David Hartnell, Kim Downey and Serena Macroff-Thompson.

In 2022, TFM Butchers enjoyed its greatest achievement so far - receiving two stars at the Great Taste Awards for their Isleham Blue Pork.

Two years later, they also won the SME Ely Retain Business of the Year award.

"We are immensely proud of our award-winning on-farm butchers shop and how it's grown over the past 20 years,” Roseanna said.

“It has been very hard work and we all put a huge amount of hours in but we are very passionate about our industry.

“Now more than ever it's so important to produce quality but affordable great British produce.”

A special event was held on May 4 to celebrate two decades of business

Roseanna also expressed her gratitude to customers of TFM Butchers and anyone that helped the business over the last two decades.

“We really want to thank absolutely everyone who has given us advice over the years,” she said.

“A massive thank you to our very hard-working butchers too and those who have helped us in the shop, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

“It goes without saying how grateful we are to all our customers as without all of you we wouldn’t be where we are today - an award-winning butchers shop.”