A veteran councillor has slammed two local authorities for their lack of investment in Newmarket.

James Lay, who is a member of Newmarket Town Council and also represents the town on West Suffolk Council, launched an attack on both the district authority and the county council, after abstaining from the vote for the proposed district budget which will see the Council Tax demand for district services go up.

Conservative Cllr Lay has produced his own leaflet which he is sending to all 64 members of the district council outling his concerns.

Cllr James Lay. Picture: Mark Westley

“Newmarket is Suffolk’s forgotten town,” he said.

“It is one of the largest towns in Suffolk with a population of 25,000 people yet it is underfunded by West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council.

“It’s time Suffolk recognises Newmarket as being unique and invests in our infrastructure.”

Newmarket High Street. Picture: Google maps (62198166)

And he told members of the town council at their meeting on Monday: “We are like lepers over here. We are in our own colony and no one wants to come over here.”

He said the town did not have a strong enough voice on the district council’s 10-member decision-making cabinet, with only Cllr Andy Drummond representing the old Forest Heath district with the other nine coming from St Edmundsbury, which includes Bury St Edmunds.

“In three years, West Suffolk Council with a capital budget of £125 million has only spent £2.5 million on Newmarket,” he said.

And in his leaflet he said: “There was a plan for a cinema at The Guineas, it was an excellent design but there was no funding.

“West Suffolk Council provided £382,000 funding to Moyse’s Hall Museum, in Bury St Edmunds, £367,000 to West Stow and £900,000 to The Apex (Bury St Edmunds) yet nothing for Newmarket.”

He also said the town council had asked for some token funding to help with the restoration of the town’s iconic clock tower, but none was forthcoming.

Cllr Lay said he was also concerned at Suffolk County Council’s plan to build 50 homes on the former St Felix School site in Fordham Road, which he said could leave the growing town desperately short of public recreational space.

“We have a lack of playing fields and a limited lease on the George Lambton playing field and if that is taken back we will have even less. The county council should have built the houses on the Scaltback site, which surely would have made more sense.”

Cllr Lay, who is not planning to stand for re-election to the town council in May, was also angry at the district council’s handling of legal issues linked to the redevelopment of the landmark Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket High Street and what he called the authority’s inability to re-negotiate a lease given to the neighbouring TK Maxx store.

Rutland Arms Hotel, Newmarket

“This has taken almost two years for the council to resolve and the development has come to a stop.

“In Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk Council saw the opportunity to step in and purchase the post office on the market square and spend £6 million to develop the site. Newmarket is a different issue. The Rutland Arms was suggested as a possible investment by a member of the cabinet and she was told she should not raise the question.”

He added: “West Suffolk Council needs to look at Newmarket as a special case that should be supported and cherished.”