Green shoots are starting to appear at a new community orchard in the village of Lidgate near Newmarket.

The orchard made up of 70 fruit trees was planted by villagers last month, thanks to a project organised by the Lidgate Orchard Group (LOG).

All of the trees were dedicated to villagers, friends and relatives, and it is hoped that the children that helped plant them will each take one under their wing to look after.

The orchard in Lidgate near Newmarket was planted in February. Picture: Submitted

Michael Wells from LOG said the community was grateful to the Wills Trust, which allowed the orchard to be planted in a fitting location right behind the village pub.

Amongst the trees in the orchard is a Great White Cherry Tree, dedicated to Dr Catherine Wills, a renowned horse owner and breeder.

Dr Wills, who was a keen supporter of the orchard project, died last year.

Villagers planting fruit trees in Lidgate. Picture: Submitted

Many of the trees in the orchard have been dedicated to villagers, friends and relatives. Picture: Submitted

Mr Wells said: "We all feel very grateful to the Wills Trust, this isn't the only thing they've done for the village, it's brilliant there is a strong partnership there."

He added: "We are proud there is something that can be dedicated to Catherine Wills.

"There are already a few green shoots and everything looks really good.

"We are really hoping everyone stays involved, the trees will need a little bit of work as they are very young."

The project has been organised by the Lidgate Orchard Group. Picture: Submitted

"It has been fun, the whole thing has been a great joy and we are looking forward to having some cider from the orchard in the distant future."

The next stage of the project is to install a circular bench - which has been funded by a locality budget - Lidgate Parish Council.

Mr Wells added: "It is great that there is public and private funding for eco-projects like this."

He also thanked the Woodland Trust for providing native hedging plants to add to the perimeter of the orchard, describing their work to conserve and increase hedgerows and woodlands as 'exceptional'.