An award-winning Newmarket hotel has raised over £7,000 for a children’s charity.

The Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Bury Road, held fund-raising events throughout last year to raise money for East Anglia’s Children Hospices (EACH).

The charity provides care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Staff took part in events, which included wearing festive jumpers on Christmas Jumper Day and taking part in Suffolk Pier2Pier – a 16 mile walk from Lowestoft to Southwold Pier.

Individuals members also organised personal challenges to push the total up.

Noel Byrne, hotel’s chief executive, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our staff for raising such a huge amount for such an incredible local charity.

“East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices rely so heavily on the fundraising of the public, so we are really happy to have been part of this fundraising for them. Well done team.”

The hotel plans to continue its fund-raising events this year, with its chosen charity being St Nicholas Hospice Care.