A couple who met at a dance in Exning more than 60 years ago yesterday celebrated their Diamond Wedding.

Anne and Walter Lowsby got together at one of the weekly ‘Bob Hops’ held every Friday night in the Church Hall in Anne’s home village, but only a couple of weeks later their romance had to be put on hold when Walter, known to everyone as Wally, was called up for two year’s National Service with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The couple got back on track when he was demobbed in 1960 and have been together ever since. They were married on March 30, 1963, at St Martin’s Church, in Exning.

Anne and Walter Lowsby celebrated their Diamond Wedding on Thursday. Picture: Mark Westley

Anne, 80, and Wally, who will be 84 next week, now live in Gordon Richards Close, in Newmarket.

Wally was born in Birkenhead and came to Newmarket as an apprentice to Joe Lawson in 1954, the year the trainer won the Derby with Never Say Die, the first of Lester Piggott’s nine victories in the race.

After Lawson’s retirement, Wally went to work for Sir Jack Jarvis, soon becoming Newmarket’s youngest head lad when he was given the job at Sir Jack’s Palace House yard at 22 years of age. He went on to become head lad for Sir Michael Stoute at his Beech Hurst yard in Bury Road.

Anne and Walter’s wedding day in 1963. Picture: Mark Westley

Anne, whose maiden name was Barrott, worked at Pye’s factory in Exning Road, Newmarket, but gave up working after the birth of the couple’s first child, a daughter who was named Gillian in memory of Anne’s sister who had been tragically killed at the age of 16 in a road accident not long before the wedding.

Their son Carl was born two years later and the couple now have six grandchildren, Talia, Callum, Theo, Jade, Shannon and Chelsea and three great grandchildren, Kian, Bliss and Willow.

They agreed that they had enjoyed ‘a wonderful marriage’.

“We’ve sometimes had a little tiff but never any big falling out,” said Anne. “We just love each other and like doing things together.”