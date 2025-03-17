A huge fund-raising challenge inspired by a space-loving four-year-old who died from an aggressive form of cancer is set to take place this month.

George Radcliffe was just three when, in May 2022, he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. His parents, Lisa and David, set up a special fund, Just George, in September 2023, a month before they said their final goodbyes to their little boy.

The family lived together in Isleham and as Lisa was a local headteacher in Soham and David ran his business in Cambridge, Just George has received huge support from the local community.

George Radcliffe with his mum and dad, Lisa and David. His love of space and outdoors has inspired a new fund-raising challenge

The fund, which has topped £185,000, has already part-funded two new research projects.

Led by Professor Janet Shipley, at the Institute of Cancer Research, and Dr Darrell Green, at the University of East Anglia, they aim to improve the treatment and care of young rhabdomyosarcoma patients.

This month, in the lead up to what would have been George’s sixth birthday, supporters Sharon Wright and Issy Brooks will be launching March to the Moon, a fund-raising initiative honouring George’s love of space and the outdoors. It is, according to Lisa, a fund-raising challenge like no other.

It will see Just George supporters from around the world collectively attempting to cover the 238,855 miles it would take to reach the moon by running, walking, cycling or swimming.

“March to the Moon is a challenge for anyone, anywhere, at anytime to join in with,” said Sharon. “If you want to help drive forward research into childhood cancer, to find kinder and more effective treatments, then join Just George on this journey to the moon.”

George’s dad David added: “We are desperate to grow the fund to support future research. No one should lose a child, let alone lose a child because treatment options have run out.

“The treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma has not changed in over 40 years and the relapse treatment offers a significantly poor chance of being successful. Childhood cancer isn’t going anywhere. Research is the answer.”

All details about March to the Moon are on George’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/page/marchtothemoonforjustgeorge.

Lisa said: “We love George past the moon and miss him beyond the stars. As we head towards his sixth birthday, we are really thankful to all who want to join in with the March to the Moon in his memory.”