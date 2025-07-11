Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, paid a visit to Newmarket after which she said the imposition of a single betting tax would be devastating for British horseracing.

Ms Badenoch was speaking at a racing policy conference at Tattersalls when she was joined by shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew and shadow sports minister Louie French to hear concerns about Treasury proposals to harmonise the rates of betting tax, which racing has forecast will lead to tens of millions of pounds in lost income.

The Government is currently consulting on plans to harmonise different online gambling taxes into a single Remote Betting and Gaming Duty, which could result in the rate on betting rising from 15 per cent to the 21 per cent levied on online games of chance such as casino games and slots.

Kemi Badenoch with Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony, Nick Timothy and Newmarket councillor Rachel Hood

Six-time champion trainer John Gosden, who showed Mr French, Mr Andrew, Dr Hudson and Mr Timothy round his Clarehaven Stables and Newmarket’s training gallops before the conference, said the Treasury was failing to distinguish between the risks connected with different forms of gambling.

“What this Government cannot get through their head is that casino online gambling is addictive online gambling. It needs to be hit hard but if you put us in that bracket it is disastrous.”

In response to Mr Gosden, Ms Badenoch said the Treasury was not making any distinction between the risks inherent in different types of gambling.

Trainer John Gosden and Rachel Hood, of Clarehaven Stables, on the Newmarket gallops with shadow DEFRA minister Dr Neil Hudson, Greg Swift, from the British Horseracing Authority, Newmarket MP Nick Timothy, shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport Stuart Andrew, West Suffolk councillor Sarah Pugh and shadow sports minister Louie French

“We need the Treasury to do more thinking,” she said. “The most important thing is to ensure that horseracing stays here, it continues to thrive here, that we are the international beacon. We need to be the magnet for investment for growth. That’s what going to be most helpful and that’s where the Treasury should start from.”

Mr Timothy said: “What began as a tidying-up exercise by the Treasury now has the potential to be extremely damaging to a precious sport which is of huge value to the UK and which has massive economic, cultural and historic significance, especially for Newmarket and West Suffolk.

“Any increased revenue from this racing tax would be vastly outmatched by its harm to the second most popular sport in the UK a sport which is a joy to many and which unites people across backgrounds.”