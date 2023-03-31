Town councillors have told their West Suffolk counterparts they will not pay a penny towards a £400,000 scheme to move the market back to Newmarket High Street.

Future plans for the 800-year-old market were highlighted last week when West Suffolk cabinet member and town councillor Andy Drummond said the town council should not to give financial support to what he called a disingenuous scheme.

“This whole thing is a sad reflection of what the district council thinks of our town,” said Cllr James Lay at a meeting of the town council on Monday.

Cllr Andy Drummond and Newmarket's High Street Market

“If this scheme was in Bury St Edmunds, it would be paid for by West Suffolk Council. This is a nonsense – we, as a council, should be getting the same funding and respect. We are being treated as second class citizens. We need to spend £400,000 on our High Street and they are telling us we have to find £100,000 to have it.”

Cllr Drummond, who told the Newmarket Journal last week the district already had £200,000 towards the scheme gleaned from government Covid recovery schemes, told the meeting: “We should go back to West Suffolk and ask why on earth can you not get the market back on the High Street with £250,000. We are are not going to give you a penny.”

The market had been in the High Street since 2018 but was moved back to the market square following an incident when someone was hit by a gazebo lifted off the ground by high winds. Since then stall numbers have dwindled.

Backing Cllr Drummond, Cllr Chris O’Neill said: “We should write to the chief executive of West Suffolk Council to say we are not paying a penny towards this scheme and we absolutely disgusted that Newmarket is seen as the backside of West Suffolk – £40 million spent on the Mildenhall hub, £130 million on the Bury hub, we want to be treated equally with Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds. We want a tip, a cinema, we want lots of things and if they can’t do it they know where the door is.”

Cllr Sue Perry said: “I thought the market scheme was much bigger than was needed and we should not have to pay for it. But we have to be aware of timescales because if we don’t do something soon there will be no market left.”

In response to the Newmarket Journal's report, West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths, said: “While the High Street is the favoured option by all we have been clear that it would be best delivered as a partnership including some funding contributions but not the figures quoted.”