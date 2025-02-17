A town charity has announced its support for a new community interest company that has ambitions to give grants to local causes and hold fund-raising events.

Newmarket Charitable Foundation has grown and broadened its focus since it was founded by local business leaders in 2021 and has recently identified the need for a specialised organisation that can better deliver community events and grants.

As part of the charity’s mission, it has funded the creation of the Newmarket Community Foundation to work on community-focused initiatives while enabling the charity to focus on delivering projects for the town.

Director of Newmarket Charitable Foundation Josh Schunmann.

The Charitable Foundation has provided a one-off grant to the Community Foundation to support its mission.

Josh Schunmann, director of Newmarket Charitable Foundation, said: “We’re really pleased with this new structure, which will allow the Community Foundation to focus exclusively on supporting local organisations, helping them to develop projects and enhance the support they offer, by providing events for those living in the town and surrounding villages.

“The support of this new community interest company is a testament to the Charitable Foundation's unwavering commitment to evolving in response to community needs and ensuring its resources are used to achieve the greatest possible impact.

“This commitment is at the core of the Charitable Foundation's mission and will continue to guide its future initiatives.”

The Charitable Foundation was formed as a development of the Newmarket Festival, which was established in 2007.

Kevin Hancock, director of the Community Foundation and a trustee for the Charitable Foundation, said: “We’re really excited to be putting on these events and to be able to make direct grants to help people either with hardship or helping them to develop in education, sports and arts.”

Noel Byrne, of Bedford Lodge, Mark Edmondson, of Edmondson Hall Solicitors and Paul Cullen, of Price Bailey Chartered Accountants, are also involved in the CIC.

The organisation plans to hold its first event in July – a fund-raising sports dinner to coincide with the start of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour to Australia.