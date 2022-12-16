Member of Parliament for West Suffolk, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and keeper of a detailed ‘diary’ of the Covid pandemic – it seems a lot of balls for one man to keep in the air at the same time.

But as his newly published Pandemic Diaries reveals, the man in question, our MP Matt Hancock, sees himself as a master juggler and is not about to hide his talents under a bushel.

His need to be centre stage is probably why he chose the diary format, although calling it a ‘diary’ doesn’t make it one. For one thing, it is written entirely retrospectively using memos, emails, recorded messages, official documents, communications with ministerial colleagues and interviews with participants.

Matt Hancock's book, Pandemic Diaries

So his book lacks the immediacy, and with it the credibility, of history’s great diarists, none of whom had the luxury of a co-writer such as award-winning journalist Isabel Oakeshott, a former political editor of the Sunday Times, who teamed up with Hancock to write this book.

The ‘diary’ title certainly does its job of allowing the writer to place himself at the heart of the Covid story from his first entry dated January 1, 2020,, to the last on June 26, 2021. As he wrote himself: “I was in the hot-seat. From the first warning signs in Wuhan through to the massive national response, I was at the centre of events. It was the most important thing I have done in my life and I gave it my all.”

It is clear that Hancock is going to be the hero of this book from that very first entry. In his New Year’s Day copy of The Times, he spotted a news-in-brief story about a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China.

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I asked my private office to put together a briefing and made a mental note to raise it when I got back,” he says.

Five days later, there were 59 reported cases and the World Health Organisation had become involved. Hancock raised his concerns with Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and was told of a suspected link with a so-called wet market in the city of Wuhan.

“We talked about the chance of the virus coming here. Nobody knows but Chris’s view is that we need to be vigilant.”

Unfortunately, Hancock could not get anyone else to listen. He recalls meeting Boris Johnson in the voting lobby on January 8.

“I told him about the new disease. ‘You keep an eye on it’, he said breezily. ‘It will probably go away like all the others’.”

The PM was not alone in being dismissive, claims Hancock. It was weeks before he was allowed to call a Cobra meeting, and even then Johnson didn’t attend and his chief advisor Dominic Cummings made it clear he thought talk of coronavirus was a distraction from the important job of getting Brexit done and didn’t want the PM bothered with it.

At a cabinet meeting on Brexit day, January 31, after the first positive cases had been diagnosed in the UK, no one would listen to the health secretary’s concerns.

“Boris laid out his buccaneering vision of Britain’s future, while I brought everyone down to earth with a Coronavirus update,” says Hancock. “I mentioned the potential 820,000 deaths figure and the reaction was somewhat ‘shrug shrug’ – essentially because they didn’t believe it. I am constantly feeling that others, who aren’t focused on this every day, are weeks behind what’s going on.”

By March, the number of infections was rising daily and Hancock was promoting the idea of a lockdown but the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) was not in favour.

“It’s a classic political bind, stuck between the intuitively obvious and the scientific advice – and not for the first time,’” comments Hancock.

The scene was set for the following 15 months when on numerous occasions, according to Hancock, his intuition and his foresight was proved right but was largely ignored because of a raft of other people who figure in a book-long blame game.

There is the PM (not interested until it was almost too late), the rest of the cabinet (ditto), Cummings (too busy with own dark schemes), government bureaucracy (too slow), scientific community (too many internal disagreements), Nicola Sturgeon (using the pandemic to further her separatist aspirations) and care home operators and managers (responsible for thousands of deaths by accepting patients discharged from hospital without a negative test result).

And so it goes on, at 570 pages with no pictures, for far too long, until June 25, 2021, when a photo from a grainy video of Hancock and his colleague Gina Coladangelo embracing in his Westminster office appeared in The Sun.

Amid the furore, his initial reaction was to find a way to hold on to his job – his only fault had been to have fallen in love ‘and fallen in love very deeply’ and no laws had been broken – the next couple of days of shame, guilt and very public humiliation convinced him he had to resign.

And Boris Johnson’s advice? “Time to dive beneath the icecap.”