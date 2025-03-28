Newmarket Community Pantry has received a cheque of more than £300 to help expand its range of stock.

The money was raised from a community book stall inside Newmarket’s Tesco Extra store.

Customers visiting the supermarket, in Fordham Road, were asked to make a voluntary donation to pre-loved books.

Vicki Brewer with Evan Thomas-Mansfield and John Gilbert, CEO of the Racing Centre. Picture: Keith Heppell

Evan Thomas-Mansfield, manager of Newmarket Community Pantry, said: “We really appreciate the support from the Tesco community book stall and this money will be used to help us expand our range of stock to enable us to cater for the increasing number of households we are supporting.”

The cheque for £306 was presented to the pantry by Vicki Brewer, community champion at the Tesco store.

Vicki said: “We couldn't raise this money and help local organisations like the pantry if it wasn't for our wonderful customers contributing towards the community book stall.”

Every two months, the store selects two new, groups, charities or organisations to fund-raise for. Nominations can be submitted by email to: uk4483.comunnityspace@ tesco.com.

You can find out more about Newmarket Community Pantry on its Facebook page.