There was a chorus belted out by the crowd during the encore of The Wombats' debut at The July Course at Newmarket on Friday night that I felt really summed it all up.

'Yes we're so happy, yes we're so happy' came back with real gusto at frontman Matthew Murphy during the finale of 'Let's Dance to Joy Division'.

Watching the sea of happy faces that had been bouncing along to the set, as three dog-suited people had also entered the stage, it seemed apt this was how it was going to end.

The Wombats performing at Newmarket Racecourse Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angela Smith

Except it didn't. With people beginning to head for the exits, Murphy stepped back up to the microphone and gave us one last bonus track.

It rounded off a highly enjoyable 90 minutes in the Liverpool three piece's company for what was the penultimate act on the The Jockey Club Live Newmarket Nights series.

I was told beforehand the crowd figure was between the 6-7,000 mark, making it the smallest of this year's shows, with next Friday's Pete Tong Ibiza Classics set to play out in front of three to four times that amount.

There were plenty of happy faces during the set Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angela Smith

Well those not present for this one certainly missed out.

Right from the moment I saw the drums sat onboard a stage decorated as a Rubix cube I could tell this was going to be simply good fun.

The crowd began bouncing along immediately to opener 'Flip Me Upside Down' with Murphy having appeared in his black jeans, patterned shirt and white trainers.

By the time 'Moving To New York' struck up two songs later they were in a frenzy, belting back lyrics at him.

Murphy did nothing to help security later on in the set when he decided to encourage those that had begun hoisting people up on to their shoulders, but again, it added to the carefree fun vibe.

The indie rock band formed in 2003 released their fifth album, 'Fix Yourself Not The World' in January which reached number one in the UK Album chart in its first week, proving their enduring nature.

They showcased one of the songs on it, 'Ready For The High' which featured a person in full dog suit entering the stage with a trombone that soon started playing to the crowd in amusing fashion.

The Wombats performing at Newmarket Racecourse Picture: The Jockey Club Live/Angela Smith

As the sun set over The July Course the pace of the set hit new highs with the bouncy and quirky lyrics of 'Kill The Director' (this is not Bridget Jones etc) before Murphy whipped the crowd up even further 'give it what you've got,' he cried.

There was a few slow down songs that came in as well while it was interesting to see a new guitar appear each time.

Murphy also regularly played a keyboard between his various-coloured guitars and providing the pitch perfect lyrics, demonstrating his undoubted talent.

'Tokyo' was another song that got a big crowd reaction while the encore began with 'Method to the Madness'.

They may have not been the most popular act on the racecourse this summer but I certainly think The Wombats could arguably be declared the most fun, and I'm sure they have a whole host of new fans.