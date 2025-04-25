Two sisters from Naples have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the community after opening a new Italian coffee shop in a town centre.

Maria Scotto di Carlo, 45, began welcoming customers to Sapori Di Napoli in Crown Walk, Newmarket, last week.

Maria, who lives in the town, is delighted to be running her first business with her sister, Rossana, after moving to England from Naples 15 years ago.

Sapori Di Napoli opened at 10 Crown Walk, Newmarket, last week. Pictures: Maria Scotto di Carlo

“One day at the start of the year I was walking with my dog and I saw the empty shop and it felt right the right time for this business,” she said.

“Cooking has always been my dream and this is something we’ve always wanted to do.

“This is really exciting for us and we are so happy with the shop.

“I’m very proud of all our hard work so far, especially as cooking fresh every day is not easy.”

There is no menu at Sapori Di Napoli because the two sisters make something new every day so it is constantly changing.

The shop is open from 8am to 5pm.

Maria and her sister Rossana make their food fresh every day

Food options include Italian pastries, panini’s, lasagna, arancini, cakes and lots more.

Maria said: “We are surprised and very overwhelmed by how brilliantly the shop has been going so far.

“It’s been really busy, we’ve felt very welcome and people are really happy with the food.

Maria's sister Rossana

“We’ve had lots of lovely comments and I love how people have said it makes them feel like they are in Italy.”