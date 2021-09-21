Newmarket's popular Tuesday market is set to be moved to a temporary location from next week as the council looks to find a suitable long-term location for it.

West Suffolk Council has undertaken a review in to the market, which has noted that despite it's success, safety concerns about the stalls being on te highways and fears over weather conditions have led to the council's decisions to temporarily move the market to the market square car park from September 28.

The council will then examine long-term solutions for a market location, and haven't ruled out a return to Newmarket High Street if the location can be made safer.

The market currently backs on to the High Street in Newmarket. (51457032)

Cllr Peter Stevens, Portfolio Holder for Operations, said: “We are committed to and have invested heavily in creating a thriving market in Newmarket and will continue to do so. The Council recognises and supports the vital role it plays in supporting economic growth and local traders – both current and new - as well as the mental and physical health of residents.

"The move back to the Market Square car park is only temporary and we look forward to working closely with partners and traders to find a permanent solution which could include being back on the High Street.”

