Being Mayor of Newmarket can’t be much fun.

There have been times in recent years when it must have felt like being ringmaster for a troupe of clowns.

So how pleasing for the current mayor to win national praise for his behaviour and policy during the increasingly embarrassing affairs of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his daughter, Princess Latifa.

In a full-page examination of the Sheikh’s power and influence on the town in The Sunday Times, David Walsh paid close attention to Mayor Michael Jefferys and his reluctance, before becoming mayor, to make the generous sheikh an honorary freeman of the town despite his immense generosity, particularly towards Newmarket Academy, less conspicuously, in getting his friend the Queen immortalised in bronze. His view on the honorary freedom prevailed. A vote distanced the Sheikh from the town’s full approval.

These may have been tricky times for Cllr Jefferys but he emerged with his own honour intact and in The Sunday Times the greatly respected Walsh ended his piece with the words: “I like the fact that Jefferys stood up for what he believed because, these days, so few do.”

Should we now accord to Mr Jefferys the honour he denied one of the town’s greatest benefactors?

Hamstrung by lockdowns and impoverished by absent fans, local sports teams are refusing to lose heart.

Their attitude is typified by Soham Town FC player-manager Robbie Mason laying optimistic plans for a new season next August despite being at a financial disadvantage with rivals like Newmarket and Cambridge City.

Meanwhile, in cricket, Mildenhall have signed South African Nic Smit as an all-rounder to fit snugly into the existing team. While some may despair at the woeful state of things, our sports leaders are an example of defiant determination.

Friendship is not always a happy state; it can even seem a curse.Inquests are told many sad stories but few leave us as troubled as the words spoken by jockey Darryll Holland about his friend the stable lad Michael Curran.

Mr Holland noticed his friend had marks around his neck one day.“I said to him, ‘What have you been doing?’ and he said ‘I tried to hang myself last night but the rope snapped’ and then he just burst out laughing.”

But the jockey 'kind of knew he was telling the truth'.

I repeat these painful words from last week’s Journal in order to share my personal sympathy for Mr Holland. What could he do, what should one do for a friend?

Having endureda slightly similar experience myself some years ago I still do not know the answer. Friendship is a terrible burden in such circumstances, especially when one’s friend vigorously resists any sort of intervention. Lose the friendship and you lose power to help. The two chief building blocks of society seem to me to be family and friends but both can be painfully powerless.

An obituary in last week’s Journal told how Martin King was a Suffolk policeman for 26 years and served as a detective constable with Newmarket CID for 12 years. What a settled picture of a local life this offers. What an intense knowledge of the town, its people, its saints and sinners he must have had.

Today’s coppers are certainly no less loyal to us and their force but they move about a good deal more. I imagine they cannot hope to develop in their memories a personal card index of the community going back a decade or more.

Our modern officers have, of course, the whole arsenal of computer technology but does this allow for the sort of calculations, recollections and inspirations Constable King held in his head?

I knew a bloke whose eyelashes were so long they got tangled together when he slept and his wife sometimes had to help him open his eyes in the morning.So I know eyelashes are serious. Even so, I am astonished by the ladies’ lash business and how it is flourishing here in Newmarket.

Some of our local lash-lassies (sorry) are now giving online courses for aspiring beauticians.Meanwhile, some women’s lashes are so long they look like little luggage racks. This is an industry not to be blinked at or, indeed, winked at.

Although at least one council in its catchment area has foolishly refused to renew its support for the Newmarket-based Citizens Advice Bureau, this godsend service is being better treated in the town.

After years working wonders in a hut, it is getting proper offices in a new-look Foley House.

There can have been no time in recent history when the CAB was more needed or more precious.Now it can serve its clients with a little more dignity. This matters when someone’s world is falling apart.

