A well-known restaurant owner and former Newmarket town councillor, who drove his car with his personalised numberplate while disqualified, has been banned from driving.

Monza Ali, of Park Lane, admitted driving his Mercedes, with the numberplate MON7A, in Cardigan Street in March without insurance, and while he was banned from the roads, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday.

At the time he was serving a six month ban after he was caught driving at 98 mph on the A14 without insurance. That ban was expected to run out on August 6.

Monza Ali, of Park Lane, admitted driving his Mercedes, with the numberplate MON7A, in Cardigan Street in March without insurance, and while he was banned from the roads, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday. Picture by Mark Westley.

Sitting in the dock, the 40-year-old restaurant owner listened to his solicitor, Bruce Clarke, ask magistrate, Graham Smith, to adjourn the hearing for the fourth time - a move the bench rejected.

Mr Clarke said Ali didn't receive the initial court summons because it was sent to his business address, next door to his house, and not his home address.

Mr Clarke said Ali did not know about his disqualification when he was caught by police in Newmarket, but he took himself off the road immediately afterwards.

Mark Milkouics, prosecuting, said it would be a high culpability offence because he was driving around not long after he was banned. Picture by Mark Westley.

He told the court Ali would have been aware he would be noticed driving around with his 'distinctive numberplate'.

Mark Milkouics, prosecuting, said it would be a high culpability offence because he was driving around not long after he was banned.

He told the Ipswich-based court that records showed the driving ban was sent to his home address between February 7 and 11 this year, just after his conviction.

"The defendant would have received that at Park Lane prior to March 13 when he was subsequently stopped by the police," he said.

After a five minute deliberation, Mr Smith handed Ali a fine of £985 disqualified him from driving for 12 weeks. His licence will also be endorsed.

The court was told Ali employed eight people, and that after expenses he earned more than £2,000 a month. Ali was told by magistrates to pay his fine by next week.

Mr Smith warned Ali he should not drive until his driving ban has ended.

For more information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket