As a little girl, Emily Bowman dreamed of becoming a star of musical theatre and this week she has taken another big step towards making her dreams come true.

After appearing at The Other Palace theatre, just off the West End, in the award-winning hit musical Heathers, she has been picked to play one of the leading roles as the show goes on the road to 29 different theatres all over the UK and Ireland in a gruelling eight-month tour.

Emily, 24, has also been given the job of dance captain, responsible for all the dance performances and choreography in the show, which opened a week’s run at Windsor’s Theatre Royal on Tuesday.

Former Newmarket Academy student Emily Bowman appeared at The Other Palace theatre, just off the West End, in the award-winning hit musical Heathers. Picture submitted

It is nearly six years since Emily was accepted from among 7,000 applicants for one of just 20 places at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in north London, where she completed a year before returning home to Exning to live with her parents Debbie and Tony while she got a job to help pay for her on-going course.

After her year out, Emily decided to take up a place on the Chiswick-based Arts Educational School’s highly-rated three-year BA (Hons) Musical Theatre degree course, graduating last year.

“It was hard work but it was fab,” said Emily. “I met a lot of people who were as bonkers as me and made a lot of friends and I also fell in love with living in London, with all its hustle and bustle, and I knew that was where I wanted to be.”

Before she could start the rounds of auditions for parts in shows, Emily had to find a theatrical agent and then take the big decision to choose a stage name.

“All actors have to sign up to Spotlight, which is a casting agency, before they can get auditioned for a part in a show but when I applied they already had someone on their books with a name very like mine, so I’m now known professionally as Billie Bowman.

“It seems a bit strange sometimes because I get called Billie by the people I’m working with but obviously not by my friends and family,” said Emily.

Although she had all the talent a producer could ask for, Emily is the first to admit there was an element of luck in getting her big break with Heathers.

“I was in a show called But I’m A Cheerleader, and I had to step in at the last minute for the leading role and learn the whole show in a day. I think the producer was quite impressed and, luckily, he was also the producer when I applied to get into Heathers and he gave me my chance,” said Emily.

Heathers the musical is based on the cult 1989 film of the same name which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

It is a high-energy and wickedly funny black comedy, set in Westerberg High School, Ohio, which is a whole different ball game to Grease’s Rydell High with its Pink Ladies and T-Birds and a smidgeon of teenage angst.

Heathers tells the story of three wealthy, beautiful and cruel girls with the first name Heather, who form a popular but toxic clique into which they admit a fourth member, Veronica Sawyer, with dire consequences.

The show, in which Emily plays Heather McNamara, the ‘yellow Heather’, addresses a number of dark issues including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence, all building to a dramatic ending.

It’s all a very long way from Exning Primary School where her teacher, Mrs Heathcote, spotted nine-year-old Emily’s talent and told her mother to ‘get that girl to Nomads’. Debbie obeyed and Emily took part in nearly every musical production staged by the town’s popular amateur dramatic group until she finished her GCSEs at Newmarket Academy seven years later.

Emily went on to join the performing arts A-level course at Impington Village College where she earned top grades in A-level, B-Tech and International Baccalaureate exams.

Teachers Jane Milne and Orris Gordon became so impressed with Emily’s focus and dedication that they even gave up holiday time to help her plan and train for her auditions so Emily was thrilled to hear that both teachers plan to be in the audience when the Heathers tour lands at the New Theatre in Peterborough from February 28 to March 4. It can also be seen at Norwich’s Theatre Royal between June 13 - 17.

Even though her life is everything she had hoped it would be, Emily says it hasn’t quite sunk in.

“I still sometimes feel like that little girl from Exning, but now I’m in London appearing in big shows and living the life I used to dream about - and I love it.”