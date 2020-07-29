West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has issued a statement after a staff member's inappropriate post was shared on social media at the weekend.

The staff member added a Snapchat story with a picture and disclosing patient details which was later shared across other social media, including Facebook.

A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “Respect for our patients and staff professionalism are paramount at our trust and taken very seriously. We are handling this issue in line with our trust policy.”

