West Suffolk Hospital issues statement following staff member's inappropriate Snapchat story
Published: 15:14, 29 July 2020
| Updated: 15:14, 29 July 2020
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has issued a statement after a staff member's inappropriate post was shared on social media at the weekend.
The staff member added a Snapchat story with a picture and disclosing patient details which was later shared across other social media, including Facebook.
A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “Respect for our patients and staff professionalism are paramount at our trust and taken very seriously. We are handling this issue in line with our trust policy.”
More by this authorCamille Berriman