She was one of the most respected and loved members of Newmarket’s racing community and tomorrow many of them will join family members and friends at the town’s St Mary’s Church to say a final farewell to Julie Cecil, who died on Wednesday after a long illness.

Mrs Cecil, who was 80, had first arrived in Newmarket as a 10-year-old in 1952 when her father, the trainer Noel, later Sir Noel Murless, moved to Warren Place from Beckhampton in Wiltshire. She soon thrived in her new surroundings riding some of the top horses in the Murless string and, in 1959, she won the Newmarket Town Plate, then a rite of passage for trainers’ wives and daughters, riding the Humphrey Cottrill-trained Adam’s Walk.

On October 19, 1966, on a day for racing’s royalty, she married the dashing young trainer Henry Cecil at St Mary’s Church. And, when he took over Warren Place from his father-in-law, she was instrumental in helping to make it the most formidable training yard in the country.

Julie Cecil (56202549)

During their marriage, which lasted until 1990, as a key work rider she played a crucial role in the yard’s successes which included the Derby wins of Slip Anchor and Reference Point, and Oh So Sharp’s fillies’ Triple Crown as well as the wins of outstanding miler, Kris, and legendary stayers Le Moss and Ardross.

Following her divorce, she set about training in her own right at Southgate Stables, in Hamilton Road, where she saddled the first of her 190 winners when Golan Heights won at Newmarket in April 1991. The best horse she trained was Alderbrook, who won the Group 2 Prix Dollar in 1994.

Relinquishing her licence in 1998, she spent her retirement socialising with her wide circle of friends and helping local charities, including Newmarket Day Centre, of which she was president for a number of years.

Being led in after winning the 1959 Town Plate

Centre trustee Nigel Wright said: “Julie was passionate about the centre and all people there who make it happen for our local charity, which includes all the staff, volunteers, and trustees. Her advice and money raising expertise was huge plus her great sense of humour. She wanted the centre to serve all the Newmarket community and the surrounding villages, which it has done particularly through these recent challenging times. We will all miss her very much, her support and backing will be difficult to replace.”

Mrs Cecil is survived by her two children, Katie, who lives with her husband and their two children in South Africa, and Noel, who lives in Newmarket.

“My mum was so brave and and kept her sense of humour to the end,” said Katie. “We are going to miss her so much because there was no-one like her. What a life she lived and how very loved she was. No one had so many friends as she had and it is not just us who are going to feel her loss.”

Others who paid tribute included former jockey and Warren Place work rider, John Higgins, who said: “What a wonderful lady. We had lots of laughs we always called her madam. I will always respect her fondness for people and horses.”

In the saddle for the annual charity Macmillan Heath Ride

The funeral service will be held at Newmarket’s St Mary’s Church tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm. Donations will be for Newmarket Day Centre and the Dogs’ Trust.