Millions more people in England will be facing tougher restrictions amid a 'dangerous' rate of the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus from Boxing Day, it has been announced today.

People living in Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, as well as Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford in Essex, have been in the 'high alert' level Tier 2 up to now but will be plunged into the strictest Covid-19 rules, Tier 4, as of Saturday.

But what are the rules in Tier 4?

Suffolk will be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Under the Tier 4 restrictions:

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close

People should work from home where they can

People will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space

People should not enter or leave Tier 4 areas, with limited exceptions

No overseas travel will be allowed, with limited exceptions

Communal worship can continue

People shouldn't leave home unless they have a reasonable reason

Although the central message is stay at home, there are 'reasonable reasons' set out which allow a relaxation of the rules in certain circumstances.

These include:

Working when it's not possible from home - including in other people's homes.

Shopping for essentials, though the advice is to stay as local as possible. Collections for any items, including food and drink, ordered through click-and-collect or takeaways, to access banks and post offices.

To fulfil legal obligations such as attending court, jury service, buying, selling, letting or renting a residential property.

The central message of Tier 4 is stay at home

For formal education (as opposed to extracurricular classes such as music or drama clubs), training, registered childcare and supervised activities which are necessary to allow parents/carers to work or look for employment, education or training or attend medical appointments.

Parents can still take their children to school and people can continue with existing arrangements for contact between parents and children where they live apart. This includes childcare bubbles.

To visit people in your support bubble, or to provide informal childcare for children aged 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble, to provide care for vulnerable people, to provide emergency assistance, attend a support group (of up to 15 people), or for respite care where that care is being provided to a vulnerable person or a person with a disability, or is a short break in respect of a looked after child.

Outdoor exercise in parks, the countryside, beaches, woodland, allotments, playgrounds, public gardens (whether or not paid for) or outdoor sports facilities. You are allowed to do unlimited exercise alone, or in a public outdoor place with your household, support bubble or one other person.

For any medical reason, including to get a Covid-19 test, or to be with a woman during labour, to avoid injury or illness or escape from harm (such as domestic abuse).

For animal welfare reasons such as attending veterinary services.

To visit someone who is dying or in a care home (if allowed under the care home's guidance), hospice or hospital, or to accompany someone to a medical appointment.

Attend communal worship, a funeral (up to a maximum of 30 mourners) or wake (up to six people), visit a cemetery or crematorium, attend a wedding (though numbers are limited)

In general, you must not meet others socially or undertake any activities with another person. However, you can exercise or meet in a public outdoor place with people you live with, your support bubble (or as part of a childcare bubble), or with one other person.

Children under five, and up to two carers for a person with a disability who needs continuous care, are not counted towards the outdoor gatherings limit.

Larger groups beyond your household or support bubble can also meet under certain circumstances such as for providing voluntary or charitable services.

Support groups delivered in person can continue with up to 15 participants where formally organised to provide mutual aid, therapy or any other form of support - but they must not take place in a private home. This includes, but is not limited to, support to victims of crime, people in drug and alcohol recovery, new parents and guardians, people caring for those with long-term or terminal illnesses, or who are vulnerable, people facing issues relating to their sexuality or gender, those who have suffered bereavement, and vulnerable young people, including for them to meet youth workers.

Tradespeople can also go into a household without breaching limits.

Anyone caught flouting the rules is reminded that they face police action including a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further transgressions up to a maximum of £6,400.

Those holding or involved in an illegal gathering of more than 30 people can be issued with fines of up to £10,000.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk