A community leader in Newmarket has said that he finds the town’s lack of grounds maintenance and weed control ‘embarrassing’.

Julian Ferries, chair of Studlands Park Residents Association, has voiced his frustration and unhappiness at the noticeable lack of attention to the upkeep and maintenance in open public spaces, pathways and other areas of the town.

“It concerns me on a number of levels and when I get home from work I feel embarrassed,” he said.

Julian Ferries and other unhappy Newmarket residents, are concerned about the lack of grounds maintenance, weed control and road sweeping. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I feel a mixture of frustration and sadness but there are a lot of excuses and it’s just wrong and it is a plain embarrassment.

“I know the town council is doing the best it can with the resources they have, but there seems to be this massive sense of apathy and it puts people down and residents have complained.”

In April, the district authority stopped using the weed killer Glyphosate to help protect wildlife and the environment, a move it claimed would cost it £20,000 because alternatives were more expensive.

Julian Ferries (far right) is chair of Studlands Park Residents Association and also a former town councillor for Newmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

Since then, Mr Ferries has asked that the town council and the district council work together and take immediate action to address the concerns.

He added: “The unkempt appearance of the town is disheartening. Overgrown grass and neglected weeds create an uninviting atmosphere that undermines the beauty and appeal of our historic town and now gives an impression of neglect and apathy.

“Such a state of disarray affects the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The lack of basic maintenance leads to a decline in social cohesion, psychological well-being, community pride and engagement.”

Residents in Newmarket are becoming upset at the noticeable lack of attention to the upkeep and maintenance in open public spaces, pathways, roadside verges and other areas in the town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cllr David Taylor, cabinet member for operations for West Suffolk Council (WSC), said he could only comment on WSC’s work in Newmarket’s public realm as it does not own or look after all the public land in the town.

He said: “Grass cutting on land that West Suffolk Council looks after and is responsible for is maintained according to its use, and can be checked on the ‘My house’ tab at My West Suffolk.

“This shows amenity areas that are cut on a three week cycle and full details of where we are cutting and when, are updated weekly can be found here.

“It also shows the other areas that grass is cut less frequently. For example, areas planted with bulbs must be left until they die back naturally so they can reflower. Other areas for wildflowers and biodiversity are cut later in the season.”

“In addition, WSC continues to subsidise the cutting of the highway verges in Newmarket under an agreement with the highway authority.

“Biodiversity is fundamental to our climate change response, whereby West Suffolk and the county councils now use weedkiller in a very limited way.”

Cllr Taylor added that Suffolk County Council was responsible for the treatment of weeds in the public footway and paths and residents may notice a halo effect mown around trees and posts which WSC may previously have sprayed.

Newmarket Town Council said it had no comment at this time and Suffolk County Council was approached for comment.