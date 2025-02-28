A church’s decision to remove artificial flowers from graves in a village’s two cemeteries has left families feeling angry and distressed.

Pauline Burningham, 83, whose maiden name is Mayes, has lived in Ashley, near Newmarket, all her life, like her parents and grandparents. She is furious at the move, as are many others who have family members at rest in the cemeteries, including Christine Mayes, Lionel Aldous, John Ransome, Lavinia Ryan, Terry Iason, John Coe and John Smith.

“For the last 100 years-plus we have supported Ashley Church spiritually and financially as church wardens and treasurers,” she said.

Pauline Burningham and relatives of those buried in Ashley's two cemeteries are aggrieved at church and diocese policy to remove artificial flowers from graves. Picture by Mark Westley

“Suddenly Ely Diocese, supported by certain persons connected to the church, has decided to remove all artificial flowers from our two cemeteries. What was a colourful, cheerful churchyard is now depressing and desolate.”

Pauline, who has 11 members of her family in graves in the two cemeteries, said the reason they had been given for the action was that the plastic and silk flowers were damaging to the environment and wildlife.

“It is a travesty,” she said. “So many people who do not live locally find it impossible to maintain their family graves with fresh flowers.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Ely said the regulations applied to all of its churchyards.

“We work with our churches and local church leaders to try to ensure the regulations governing churchyard memorials are applied correctly and fairly throughout the diocese,” he said.

“Churchyards are special places. Because they are public shared spaces, they need to be looked after for the benefit of future generations, as well as our own.

“While we regret any upset caused in relation to the maintenance of our churchyards, all our churches are bound by the churchyard regulations which seek to encourage good practices in order to create and maintain a place of peace, dignity and respect for the departed.

“Local parish clergy and the parochial church councils have no discretion over the churchyard regulations, which have the force of law.”

