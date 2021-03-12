Having been so nasty so often to so many school teachers I grasp this chance to defend them. The opportunity comes from that ferocious polemic against Suffolk schools in last week’s Journal by 'businessman, libertarian and Brexiteer' Steve Britt.

He really let rip at what he sees as schools’ failure to prepare young people properly for the world of work. He quoted county cases but his broad brush seemed to tar all schools everywhere for producing students lacking 'work readiness'.

He condemns schools, colleges and academies for failing tomatch their courses to turn out what’s wanted by modern businesses.

John Bone, the columnist who gets Newmarket talking (43034865)

Apart from being a slap in the face for teachers this is curiously unfair to young people whom I find wholly admirable when compared with my grammar school chums and me way back when. Their quick grasp of new situations, their powers of cogent conversation, their serious dispositions and application I find vastly superior to mine at their age.

But that implied side swipe at young people is secondary to Mr Britt’s main thrust against schools and their staff. Here I find his whole attitude puts me in mind of 19th century industrialists who wanted quantities of kids to man their mills at the end of the street where they lived. Ant hills are run like that.

Surely there is more to education than preparing young people to get stuck in at desk or lathe for 50 years so they can hang their hat on a pension. What young people are given now is a wider awareness of how the world works and how they can develop themselves within it.

Mr Britt calls himself a libertarian. Where’s the liberty in being brainwashed to do the bosses’ bidding as soon as you leave school? Where’s the liberty in tethering our talent to trade when still a teenager?

----

Cheveley Park Stud is probably right to remove its horses from Gordon Elliott’s scandal-hit yard but I sometimes wonder if in this age of social media and instant information we are tending to over-react.

This is not to diminish the sheer stupidity of Elliott letting himself be photographed sitting on a dead horse. It showed a shocking disrespect for an animal. But to see an entire enterprise begin to collapse is punishment indeed. I’ve seen cruelty to living human beings less condignly judged.

The whole odd episode leaves outsiders like me wondering about what goes on in stables and the attitudes to racing’s costly darlings when they are no longer useful and become an expanse. It is worth saying, however, that I have never picked up even a whisper of such goings-on in Newmarket.

----

Misprints in newspapers are nothing to be proud of but there was one of ours last week that was almost more true than the original intention. By a slip of someone’s finger 'Newmarket’s iconic clock tower' came out as 'Newmarket’s ironic clock tower'. So, while we like to think the damned thing is an object of pride that identifies our town, it is in fact less than beautiful and gets in everyone’s way. How ironmic.

----

We must hope the town council makes haste in finalising the Severals deal with our new cricket club.This is a very welcome development so let’s not get too legalistic.

----

I agree that setting yourself up as a dog photographer sounds over-specialised, even a bit soppy. But Mildenhall’s Nigel Wallace is far from soppy, believe me. A professional dog photographer took a picture of our much loved Jack Russell and caught her character as acutely as any artist could.If Stubbs specialised in painting horses, why not dog photographers?

----

I do not doubt the metal oak trees planted at the Oakfield Surgery in Newmarket are splendid sculptures but it does seem odd not to plant real trees when the globe is gasping for the fresh air that real leaves can give us.

----

Having A14 traffic diverted through Newmarket will be painful for a while but a useful reminder of what life was like before the A14 was built.

Traffic is still heavy but at least it is now possible to cross the High Street without packing sandwiches and taking out a special insurance policy,

----

What a lovely photograph that was of Vera Hone on her 100th birthday. And what a useful life she has led all over the world as mother and as wife of a Battle of Britain veteran pilot.

Vera Hone (44793709)

Some insensitive souls dare to wonder what use old people are. What do they do for us? Are they just a drain on our resources? If ever you hear such wicked nonsense spoken then show them that picture of Mrs Hone. For she is typical of so many like her. Their job, which she does so abundantly well, is to cheer us up with a smile that has seen so much, that knows so much, that still gives so much.

A belated happy birthday to as very useful lady.

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion

Read more Newmarket news