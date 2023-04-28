The Jockey Club hosted a reception to thank the people of Japan for their gift of 100 trees to the town as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project.

Present was the Japanese ambassador to the UK, Hajime Hayashi, along with dignitaries from the Japanese Racing Association and The Jockey Club. Guests from British racing included Joe Saumarez Smith, chairman British Horseracing Authority, and business leaders from Suffolk and across East Anglia who regularly trade with Japan were invited to Thursday’s event to help strengthen ties between the two countries.

Horseracing is one of Japan’s most popular sports and on display at the event were the trophies won by Newmarket-trained Jupiter Island, Singspiel, Pilsudski and Alkaased, who remain the only British-trained winners of the Japan Cup, one of the world’s most prestigious races. Also present were retired trainers Clive Brittain, responsible for Jupiter Island, and Luca Cumani, who saddled Alkaased.

Newmarket mayor Philippa Winter, centre, with the Japanese ambassador, at the Jockey Club reception

The Sakura Cherry Tree project came to fruition following a meeting between the prime ministers of Japan and Britain in 2017, when it was agreed to plant 4,000 trees across the UK as an act of friendship. That number has since grown to more than 7,000 since, with a pledge to round that tally up to 10,000.

Newmarket received 100 cherry trees and the thank you event was was timed to coincide with the town’s trees coming into bloom.

“The Sakura Cherry Tree Project has been a fabulous success since it was launched in 2017, with towns up and down the country benefiting from the generous gift of some beautiful cherry trees,” said Stephen Wallis, the Jockey Club’s group director of international and racing relations.

“Newmarket was one town to benefit and considering the strong links that we already have with the Japanese community here, we wanted to show our appreciation for the gesture, as our relationship goes from strength to strength. Japan has a proud racing tradition, so it felt rather serendipitous to invite everyone to the Craven meeting at Newmarket, a racing fixture steeped in tradition. However, the real triumph is that it linked Japanese business leaders and Suffolk business leaders together.”

