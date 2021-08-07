Over the past few years, Newmarket's food scene has changed significantly and is now home to many independently owned gems, with El Guaca being no exception. For lovers of mouth-watering Mexican cuisine, El Guaca is second to none.

Located just off Newmarket High Street this venue has proved to be a firm favourite with locals for some time now, with its vibrant and colourful decor paired perfectly with a fresh and exciting menu.

If you are a lover of spice you have the option to turn up the heat and for those that love flavour but can’t handle the heat, there are plenty of milder options to satisfy all guests.

El Guaca in Newmarket

One of the unique but intriguing aspects of the restaurant is the view of the kitchen from some of the tables. It brings the dining experience to life as you peer at chefs creating each gorgeous dish.

A visit to El Guaca must begin with a round of nachos, featuring the colours of the Mexican flag and smothered in chilli con carne and Jack cheese, they are perfect to snack on whilst catching up with friends.

Often overlooked for the more popular tacos, enchiladas or chimichangas is the prawn and coconut squash. It’s not a dish that you may be expecting but the burst of flavour and combination of textures is not to be missed.

Prawns and coconut squash.

Baked inside half a squash, it looks a picture, the treasure chest of flavours immediately excites your taste buds and the divine smell teases your nostrils.

Another top choice that many may glance over is the poblano chicken; a grilled chicken breast topped with salsa, poblano chilli peppers and melted Jack cheese. This choice bursts with colour and flavour and promises not to leave you hungry.

Offering gluten free options and a vegan menu, there’s plenty of choice for all tastes.

Poblano chicken.

As well as being a popular place for food, El Guaca is also worth visiting for its vast array of cocktails, including its famous Beergarita; a frozen blend of tequila, triple sec, sugar and limes topped with a bottle of Corona.

With mains priced at less than £20, this is a great place to visit for a treat, celebration or just Monday night, without breaking the bank.

El Guaca, 4 Exeter Road

Food: Fresh and flavoursome ****

Drink: The cocktails are strong and the presentation is brilliant ****

Decor: There's so much to look at ***

Staff: Everyone was friendly and attentive ****

Price: For how much food you get and the high level of quality the price is very reasonable ****

Ratings out of five

