A charity calendar depicting a Burwell family’s attempts to cheer residents up during this year’s lockdowns has already raised more than £1,000 for a village a good cause.

Mike Stanbridge and his wife Alison displayed their family’s Winnie the Pooh soft toys in different tableaux in their garden which backs on to a popular walk used by regularly by villagers.

And that is where they were noticed by local counsellor and play therapist, Emma Moate, who was so taken with them, she took photographs of the different scenes.

Emma Moat, and Sue Evans, representing Burwell Carers, with some of the calendars.

“It was so popular and spirit lifting and I, along with some others, posted on the Burwell community Facebook page and got loads of likes and comments,” said Emma, “so much so that we decided to raise some money for the local charity Burwell Carers.”

She got in touch with another village community charity, Burwell Print, to produce the calendar. “

Various outlets are now selling it and so far we have sold over 100 and hope to sell many more,” said Emma.

The calendars are £8 each and are on sale at Burwell Co-op, Tina’s and Burwell Post Office.

