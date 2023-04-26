A mother and son management team have brought about improvements at a children’s nursery, now recognised by Ofsted as ‘good’.

New Horizons Day Care in Mildenhall is ‘absolutely’ delighted to have been awarded ‘good’ in every area for both its pre-school and 0-2 buildings after they were previously judged ‘requires improvement’.

Business owner and 0-2 setting manager Bev Webb said her son Kieron Staley – a qualified teacher – became manager of the pre-school and wrap-around care after the 'requires improvement' grade in April 2022.

New Horizons Day Care in Mildenhall is delighted to have been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Owner Bev Webb with staff and children. Picture: Mark Westley

She said: “Working together on recruitment and the teaching and learning in both buildings, we were able to implement new ideas and new ways of working to the staff. The staff were fantastic and rose to the challenge; this showed in the Ofsted inspection in March 2023 resulting in a good grading, in all areas, for both buildings.

“Both reports show lots of positive comments about the staff and highlight the consistently good care we always have and continue to give the children of our community.

“I would like to say thank you to Kieron, the staff and all our amazing parents - without them we couldn't have achieved this.”

Ofsted visited the pre-school and 0-2 buildings, in James Carter Road, on March 15.

The inspection report for the pre-school setting said: “Children are happy, engaged and show that they feel safe and secure. They show that they build good bonds with staff.

“Children follow instructions to sit for circle time and seek out staff when they need help or reassurance.

“Staff act as good role models for children. They are kind and approachable. Children build good levels of self-esteem, receiving lots of praise for their efforts and achievements. Staff provide a calm environment, with clear expectations for children's behaviour.”

It also said: “Since the last inspection, the provider has recruited a qualified and experienced manager and made some staff changes. Together, working with the local authority, they have established a clear curriculum that helps children build on their knowledge and skills to prepare them for the eventual move to school. The ethos and curriculum are shared well with staff, who plan effectively for each child's individual stage of development. The manager and staff work well as a team.”

The inspection report for the 0-2 building said: “Children have developed strong bonds with staff, who provide a welcoming and secure environment where children feel safe.

“Staff are kind and nurturing, helping children to develop good levels of self-confidence. Children manage their personal care well.

“They understand how sensible hygiene routines contribute to their good health. In the baby room, staff use every opportunity to engage babies in good quality interaction, which is crucial in supporting their emerging communication skills.”

It also said since the last inspection, the provider has worked with the local authority to improve the quality of education for young children.