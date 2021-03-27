A man was sexually assaulted in Newmarket earlier this week, prompting police to appeal for witnesses.

Officers said the serious sexual assault happened in the skate park area, off George Lambton Avenue, at some point between Wednesday at 10.45pm and Thursday at 1am.

It is thought the victim, a man in his late 30s, may have been unconscious for a period of time after the assault, and before reporting it to the police.

However, the victim did not require hospital treatment.

They are being supported by specialist trained officers, while detectives have been undertaking enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14565/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

