A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in a town high street following an alleged positive roadside drug test.

After receiving a report by a member of the public, officers stopped the driver in Newmarket High Street yesterday.

A roadside drug test allegedly gave a positive result for cannabis.

A woman, 23, has been arrested in Newmarket High Street after an alleged positive roadside drug test. Picture: iStock

The driver was also found in possession of the class B drug.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and being in charge of a motor vehicle with drugs above the specified limit.

The woman was released under investigation pending results for the excess drugs and dealt with the possession of cannabis through an out of court disposal.