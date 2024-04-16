A 68-year-old woman was rescued after a two-vehicle crash at a busy junction.

Two fire crews from Newmarket were called at 9.22pm yesterday to the incident on the A1303 at its junction with Swaffham Heath Road at Swaffham Bulbeck.

A 56-year-old woman was found out of her vehicle but a 68-year-old woman was trapped in her car.

A 68-year-old woman was rescued by fire crews from Newmarket after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Newmarket Fire Station

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said she was released by firefighters and ambulance service personnel.

The incident was declared closed at 11.02pm.



