Two Newmarket fire engines rescue 68-year-old woman after two-vehicle crash in Swaffham Bulbeck
Published: 15:20, 16 April 2024
A 68-year-old woman was rescued after a two-vehicle crash at a busy junction.
Two fire crews from Newmarket were called at 9.22pm yesterday to the incident on the A1303 at its junction with Swaffham Heath Road at Swaffham Bulbeck.
A 56-year-old woman was found out of her vehicle but a 68-year-old woman was trapped in her car.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said she was released by firefighters and ambulance service personnel.
The incident was declared closed at 11.02pm.