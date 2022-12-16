A woman was bitten by a dog in a Suffolk village on Thursday, December 15 at about 10.10am.

The woman was walking from Gazeley Church towards Moulton near Newmarket, and while she was on a footpath behind Gazeley Stud, two dogs ran up behind her and one of them bit her on the calf muscle.

She had to seek medical assistance in the form of tetanus and dress the wound as the bite left swelling and bruising.

The lady was walking from Gazeley church towards Moulton. Picture: Google Maps

The dogs are described as Labrador cross type, possibly Labradoodle, and golden in colour.

Anybody with any information who witnessed the incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/79069/22 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.