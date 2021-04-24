A Newmarket woman called police and told them she was being 'harassed' two days before she died, a court has been told.

Charles Jessop, 29, stands accused of murdering Clare Nash on January 16 last year, and Ipswich Crown Court yesterday heard that he bombarded the 33 year old with messages and phone calls so much she called the police.

The jury heard Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, had repeatedly dialled and text the mother-of-two when he was out drinking at the Golden Lion in Newmarket High Street on January 14.

Charles Jessop, 29, formerly of Bakers Row, is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture by Mark Westley.

Mark Cotter, prosecuting, summarised the 15-minute-long 999 call Miss Nash made at 10.48 that night, and said she had dialled emergency services to tell them Jessop had been 'harassing' her.

And in a short recording of the call played to the court, Jessop can be heard by the operator speaking to her, and during that Miss Nash told him: "Don't threaten me."

Miss Nash made recordings of two calls later that night, which were played to the jury.

Police outside Clare Nash's home in Newmarket's Brickfields Avenue.

In the first phone call, made at 11.36pm, Miss Nash told him to stop ringing her, and that she had been on the phone to the police.

Minutes later, at 11.40pm, another phone call was made where Jessop continued to ask Miss Nash to go and see him.

"If you put the phone down you are going to regret it," Jessop said in the conversation.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash outside her Brickfields Avenue home, in Newmarket.

She told him there was no relationship between the two, and when Jessop asked where she was, Miss Nash continued to tell him she was 'out'.

After those calls he smashed his phone and bodycam footage from a member of staff in the Golden Lion revealed Jessop said shortly after: "I will slit her throat."

Adam Olivant, who was in the pub with him that night, told the court Jessop had also said: "If I can't have her no one can." He also told the court Jessop said that he 'would be willing to go to prison as he had done before'.

Keir Monteith, defence barrister, questioned Mr Olivant's memory and said that he could have 'misremembered' because he had spoken to other people about the incident before making his police statement.

Jessop denies murdering her, and has said the antidepressant citalopram had affected him.

The trial continues.

