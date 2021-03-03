A woman who refused to go to accident and emergency after she fell was found dead in her flat by carers weeks later.

Madeline 'Mandy' Chitty, 65, was found in her Exning Court flat on August 23 last year by staff at the supported living accommodation in Cotton End Road, Suffolk Coroner's Court was told yesterday.

Weeks before, on August 5, the former Ladbrokes worker and stable hand was found unconscious on the floor of her flat after she hit her head on the bedside cabinet.

Ambulance crews were called and paramedics had urged her to attend accident and emergency, but she declined. Exning Court staff stepped up checks on her, and did not identify any issues.

She was living in the accommodation because of past health complications, including a month-long stint in West Suffolk Hospital’s intensive care unit, when she was in an induced coma for four weeks.

Tracy Earl, care manager at Exning Court, said after the fall Ms Chitty claimed she was fine but then confessed to feeling unwell.

Staff then tried to get her to contact her GP at Exning Road’s Oakfield Surgery on multiple occasions.

“Staff are a care team, and are not nurses or medically trained. Staff have to respect the tenants wishes, choices and gain consent to do things for them. Mandy did not want to call the GP,” she told the court.

On August 23, at about 5:55am, staff called 999 after they checked on her and found her unresponsive.

At the scene paramedic Emily Cash, who is based at Newmarket’s Ambulance Station in Willie Snaith Road, declared her dead at 6.15am.

West Suffolk Hospital pathologist Iwona Kaminska found she had died as a result of bleeding on the brain, caused by a fall, and heart disease.

Nigel Parsley, Suffolk’s senior coroner, told the court that even if Ms Chitty had gone to the hospital the hourly checks the home was carrying out were similar to what would have happened under the care of doctors.

He added a CT scan may not have picked up the brain bleed, because it was a ‘chronic bleed over a long period of time’.

“Unfortunately it developed and Mandy herself probably wouldn’t have appreciated the seriousness of that until, tragically, it ended her life.”

Mr Parsley gave a narrative conclusion and said he could not record it as an accidental death, and that her fall earlier in the month could have been caused by an issue with her heart.

“She died as a result of injuries received in a fall, the cause of which could not be ascertained on the available evidence,” he told the court.

