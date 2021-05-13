A woman in her 30s has died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14.

Police were called to the scene near the Suffolk border at 9am today following reports of a lorry having struck a pedestrian.

Ambulance crews and an air ambulance were also in attendance but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An air ambulance was in attendance at the crash on the A14

Officers spoke to the lorry driver, who remained at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The A14 was closed in both directions between junction 33 at Milton and junction 35 at Stow Cum Quy but it has since reopened.

Detective Sergeant James Thorne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this woman’s family and friends.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 128 of May 13.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk