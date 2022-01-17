Toxic levels of morphine contributed to the death of a Newmarket woman who was found dead in her bed at her home, an inquest heard.

Fifty-four-year-old Rachel Harwood had been diagnosed with tongue cancer in April 2018 and was terminally ill, the hearing at Ipswich heard today.

She had been found at her flat in Summerhill House in Howard de Walden Way, by a family friend after they had been alerted by her daughters who had been unable to contact her.

In a statement read at the hearing her family said Mrs Harwood had spent much of her life in Newmarket where she had come to work in the racing industry.

A divorced mother of three daughters, she was dependant on alcohol and had tried to overcome her addiction but without success.

As a result, she suffered with a number of health issues including chest infections and in January 2021 suspected pneumonia.

Her family said she was much loved and missed. "We are grateful she is at peace and no longer suffering," the statement said.

The inquest heard that just over a month before her death, Mrs Harwood's health had suffered a dramatic decline and it was advised she be admitted to hospital but she declined.

She had undergone radiotherapy, was on a cocktail of drugs to help ease the pain of her condition and she had also been finding it difficult to swallow and to speak.

A post mortem revealed a potentially fatal concentration of morphine in her blood.

Recording a narrative verdict, assistant Suffolk coroner, Daniel Sharpstone, said Mrs Harwood had died as a result of bronchial pneumonia.

"Toxic levels of morphine prescribed for palliative care would have contributed to her death," he said.

