A woman found dead by police in a Newmarket house has been named locally as Donna Price.

At 10.10pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to a property in New Cheveley Road, where they discovered the body of a woman aged in her 40s.

Two men, aged 50 and 57, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Friends of Donna Price have paid tribute to their friend. Picture: Donna Price/Facebook

Earlier today, Suffolk Police confirmed the 50 year old had been released on bail, while the 57 year old is still being quizzed by detectives.

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

Friends of Ms Price took to Facebook to pay tribute to her, with one having said she was 'forever in our hearts'.

A police spokesman said: "Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint Major Investigation Team, quoting 37/43271/21."

